Authorities said three workers were injured when a transformer exploded near Arthur Ashe Stadium Monday. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — Three people suffered severe burns after a minor generator explosion near the US Open site in Queens Monday, authorities said.

The incident occurred near Meridian and Shea roads in Flushing at around 1:40 p.m. Police said the victims were working outside Arthur Ashe Stadium when the explosion happened.

The victims were taken to nearby hospitals, but their condition is unknown.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story misstated the explosion occurred near Citi Field. The story has been updated to reflect a more accurate location.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.