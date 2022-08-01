FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — Three people suffered severe burns after a minor generator explosion near the US Open site in Queens Monday, authorities said.
The incident occurred near Meridian and Shea roads in Flushing at around 1:40 p.m. Police said the victims were working outside Arthur Ashe Stadium when the explosion happened.
The victims were taken to nearby hospitals, but their condition is unknown.
Editor’s note: A previous version of this story misstated the explosion occurred near Citi Field. The story has been updated to reflect a more accurate location.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.