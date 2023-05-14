SUNNYSIDE, Queens (PIX11) — Three people were injured Friday night in Queens after a shooting, according to police.

An unknown person shot a gun several times in the direction of a man, 36, who was walking by his car in a parking lot at 42-02 Queens Boulevard around 11:30 p.m., according to police. The 36-year-old victim is a police officer were was off duty at the time of the shooting. The bullets hit a car, causing debris to hit the victim and a female, 65, causing minor injuries. Police said another man, 71, also had minor injuries when he fell trying to avoid the gunshots.

Officials said they are looking for a man around 30 to 40 years old, about 5’10, with a heavy build and a beard. Police said a car associated with the man was a gray four-door van with no rear bumper and the rear hub caps missing from the wheels.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).