SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) – Three people were found dead inside a home in Queens Friday, NYPD officials said.

Officers responded to the home in South Jamaica on 155th Street at 2:16 p.m. and found a 22-year-old woman on a bed with signs of trauma on her body, police said.

Officers searched the home and found a 55-year-old woman and an unidentified male dead in the basement. The 55-year-old woman had been stabbed multiple times throughout her body and the male suffered severe head trauma, police said.

Officers took a person of interest into custody. So far, no one has been charged and the investigation is ongoing.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine their exact causes of death.

