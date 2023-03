QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Three firefighters were injured, including one seriously, battling a blaze in a commercial building in Queens Wednesday morning, officials said.

The two-alarm fire erupted at the one-story building at 34-40 31st St. near 34th Avenue at around 10:15 a.m., according to the FDNY. Three firefighters and a civilian were taken to the hospital, the FDNY said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.