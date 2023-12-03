FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — A man fatally stabbed four family members, including two children, before he was shot and killed by police in Queens Sunday morning, officials said.

Authorities responded to the incident at 467 Beach 22nd St. between Brookhaven and Elk Drive in Far Rockaway at around 5 a.m., according to the FDNY. Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and a 61-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition with multiple stab wounds, police said.

The 911 caller said her cousin was killing her family members, according to NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey.

The suspect killed a 12-year-old girl, an 11-year-old boy, a 44-year-old woman, and a man in his 30s at the home before setting the couch on fire on his way out the door, Maddrey said.

Two cops spotted the suspect near the home carrying some luggage and stopped him to ask some questions, police said. The suspect then pulled a kitchen steak knife and slashed one officer in the neck and the other in the head, Maddrey said.

One of the officers shot the 38-year-old suspect who later died at the hospital, officials said.

The officers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The FDNY also responded to a fire at the home at around 5:17 a.m., officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.

