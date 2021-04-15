3 charged with murder after woman’s body found in car trunk on LI

Police stopped a vehicle on Long Island and found a woman’s body in the trunk of the car. (AIR11)

Police charged three men with murder Thursday, the day after a woman’s body was put in a car trunk in the Far Rockaway section of Queens and driven to Long Island.

Officers spotted four men carrying something out of a building in Queens early Wednesday. They followed the car and pulled it over in the Long Island town of Lawrence.

Police found an unconscious and unresponsive woman wrapped in a blanket in the trunk. She was pronounced her dead at the scene and her identity has not been released.

Law enforcement sources connected the incident with MS-13 gang activity.

The NYPD charged Allan Lopez, 22, with murder, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance; Gustavo Salmiento, 21 with murder and criminal possession of a weapon; and Rigel Velasla, 20, with murder.

An NYPD detective said the last man taken into custody was still being questioned by police Thursday.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea told PIX11 News the incident is “an extremely active investigation” that police and other law enforcement officials are working together on.

“Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York, working with the NYPD and our law enforcement partners, made several arrests this morning pursuant to a long-term investigation into certain acts of violence in the Queens, New York area. This case is ongoing and there is no further information at this time,” an HSI New York spokesperson told PIX11 News.