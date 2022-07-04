QUEENS (PIX11)– Three people have been arrested after a fight led to a man being fatally stabbed in the head in Queens early Saturday morning, police said.

The 32-year-old victim was found with multiple stab wounds at the corner of 98th Street and Roosevelt Avenue at around 3 a.m., police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. A woman, 32, had a laceration on her left arm and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police said a fight outside of 38-27 98th Street between the male victim and a 20-year-old male preceded the bloody incident. The 20-year-old suspect stabbed both victims with an unknown object and was taken into custody, officials said.

Johan Ortiz, 20, is charged with gang assault and assault, police said. Ivan Ortiz, 36, and Marlon Sanchez, 24, are also charged with gang assault and assault.