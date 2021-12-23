27-year-old dead from gunshots to shoulder, buttocks in Queens; another man injured

ELMHURST, Queens — A 27-year-old man suffered deadly gunshot wounds to the right shoulder and buttocks in Queens, police said Thursday.

Jordan Gilliam and another man, 37, were shot at the corner of 97th Street and 57th Avenue on Wednesday night, police said. The 37-year-old man was shot in both of his thighs.

Emergency Medical Services took the men to a hospital for treatment, but Gilliam succumbed to his injuries.

No arrests have been made. Police have not yet released any information about the suspected shooter.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

