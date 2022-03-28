SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (PIX11) — Two men stole over $27,000 in cash after holding two victims at gunpoint in Queens Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Around 5:05 p.m., two men, 39 and 31, were walking down 182nd Street near 149th Avenue when the two suspects pointed their guns at the victims and demanded their property, officials said. The suspects forcibly took around $25,000 in cash from the older victim and fled in a car with a Pennsylvania license plate “LCX-1798.”

Police said one of the victims is a business owner, which explains why he had that amount of money. Neither of the victims was injured during the incident, according to authorities.

Police are asking for help in identifying and finding the suspects, who were described to be around 20 to 30 years old.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).