QUEENS (PIX11) — A 23-year-old man was shot and killed in Queens early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers discovered the man’s body with gunshot wounds to his chest around 2 a.m., outside of a restaurant called Pure Lounge, on Merrick Boulevard.

First responders transported the man to Jamaica Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

