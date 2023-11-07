QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times in Queens.

First responders rushed a 22-year-old woman in critical condition to a hospital after she was stabbed by another woman in Queens, police said. The assailant fled the scene and police have not apprehended the suspect yet.

It is unclear what led to the incident but the investigation remains ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

