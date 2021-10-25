2-year-old girl struck, killed in Queens: police

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAYSIDE, Queens — A 2-year-old girl was struck and killed by a vehicle in Queens Sunday night.

A woman in her early 20s had been removing packages from the back of a Nissan Rogue in the vicinity of 216th Street and 38th Avenue in Bayside just after 10 p.m., police said.

The woman’s toddler was been standing with her, but later wandered to the front of the vehicle, according to police.

A 23-year-old man began to drive the vehicle away and struck the child, who suffered severe head trauma, police said.

The mother and the man, who police sources believe may be the woman’s boyfriend, took the girl to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, cops said. 

The toddler’s identity has not been released.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queens Videos

Queens locals campaigning to save 'Little Manila' neighborhood

Howard Beach homes get creepy for contest

Queens garden honors lives lost to COVID pandemic

NYPD haunted house spooks PIX11 reporter

Man sits in Queens tree for more than 24 hours evading NYPD as officers negotiate

More Queens

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter