2-year-old girl struck, killed in Queens: police

BAYSIDE, Queens — A 2-year-old girl was struck and killed by a vehicle in Queens Sunday night.

A woman in her early 20s had been removing packages from the back of a Nissan Rogue in the vicinity of 216th Street and 38th Avenue in Bayside just after 10 p.m., police said.

The woman’s toddler was been standing with her, but later wandered to the front of the vehicle, according to police.

A 23-year-old man began to drive the vehicle away and struck the child, who suffered severe head trauma, police said.

The mother and the man, who police sources believe may be the woman’s boyfriend, took the girl to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, cops said.

The toddler’s identity has not been released.

No arrests have been made.