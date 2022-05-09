RIDGEWOOD, Queens (PIX11) — Two women were shot inside a building in Queens Monday morning, law enforcement sources told PIX11 News.

Police were called to the building on Fresh Pond Road in Ridgewood around 8:15 a.m. The building is mixed-use, with an electronics store on the ground floor and apartments above.

At least one person was taken to a hospital, according to the FDNY. The investigation was still active and ongoing with a large police presence on the block, as of 10 a.m.

NYC Transit detoured Q58 buses around the police activity. Buses

“Q58 buses are detoured in both directions because of NYPD activity on Fresh Pond Rd between Gates Ave and Linden St.,” the transit agency tweeted. “Stops on Fresh Pond Rd between Putnam Ave and Metropolitan Ave will be made along Forest Ave, as requested.”

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.