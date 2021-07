JAMAICA, Queens — Two women are dead and at least two other people are injured in a multi-car crash in Queens Saturday night, police said.

The crash happened at 8:45 p.m. at Rockaway Boulevard and Guy R. Brewer Boulevard near JFK Airport. The two vehicles collided, leaving two women dead, according to police.

At least two others are injured, though the FDNY tells PIX11 News that up to four others may also be hurt in the crash.

Police are still investigating.