QUEENS (PIX11) — Police are hunting two suspects linked to a string of robberies in Queens last month, police said to PIX11 News on Wednesday.

The first incident occurred on March 8, when the two robbers approached a 39-year-old man at 99-02 Northern Boulevard around 10:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. One of the suspects aimed a sharp object at the back of the victim’s neck and stole his cell phone and wallet, police said.

The next day the same assailants approached a 62-year-old woman at 34 Road and Leavitt Street and grabbed her purse around 11:30 a.m., according to authorities. One robber shoved the victim onto the ground and the other kept lookout, police said. Both suspects fled with her belongings toward Leavitt Street, police said.

Both victims did not sustain injuries in these incidents, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).