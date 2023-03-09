QUEENS (PIX11) — Two teens who were riding a scooter were hit by a car in Queens Wednesday night, police said.

The victims were struck at the intersection of 47th Street and Northern Boulevard by a driver making a left turn around 7:40 p.m., police said.

First responders transported the victims to a hospital in what authorities described as stable condition. Thankfully, both teens were wearing helmets.

The driver, an 18-year-old, stayed on the scene and was later taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.