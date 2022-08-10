Scene of 2 teens shot in Queens on August 10, 2022 (Citizen)

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — Two teenage boys, 16 and 17, were shot in Queens on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Police responded to the shooting at Parsons Boulevard and Jamaica Avenue around 2:40 p.m., officials said. The teens have not cooperated with police.

Both teens were taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said they were both in stable condition.

The NYPD has not released a description of the shooter in Wednesday’s incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).