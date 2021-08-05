2 shot by stray bullets on MTA bus when man opens fire on Queens street: NYPD

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:
2 shot on Queens MTA bus in stray bullet shooting

Police on the scene after stray bullets wounded two men on an MTA bus in Jamaica, Queens on Aug. 5, 2021, the NYPD says. (Citizen App)

JAMAICA, Queens — Two men were shot in the arm by stray bullets while sitting on an MTA bus in Queens Thursday morning, according to the NYPD.

Police said it happened around 9 a.m. when the suspected shooter opened fire, letting off two rounds near the corner of Jamaica Avenue and 148th Street in Jamaica.

The gunman missed his intended target, but the bullets struck two man, ages 20 and 66, both in their left arms, as they rode on the southbound Q8 bus, authorities said.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The NYPD said suspect Melvin Adams, 44, attempted to flee but was apprehended by two officers at the scene.

The MTA said the bus was taken out of service due to the police investigation.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queens Videos

Could old Queens rail link be revived?

Bloody weekend: At least 30 shot in NYC gun violence

Queens residents concerned with gun violence

NYPD: 10 shot in Queens gang -related attack by 2 men who fled on mopeds

10 shot in suspected gang-related, ‘brazen coordinated attack’ in Queens, NYPD says

NYC Restaurant Week preview: Rincón Salvadoreño in Queens

More Queens

Crime

Fake NYCHA repair man wanted for robbery string

VIDEO: Man uses sticky traps to take cash, checks from drop boxes in Spartanburg

Children found dead in trunk of Maryland car from Ohio

70-year-old woman raped at gunpoint in Bronx apartment stairwell: NYPD

Bronx robbery: Man in wheelchair thrown to ground, assaulted

Bloody weekend: At least 30 shot in NYC gun violence

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter