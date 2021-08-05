Police on the scene after stray bullets wounded two men on an MTA bus in Jamaica, Queens on Aug. 5, 2021, the NYPD says. (Citizen App)

JAMAICA, Queens — Two men were shot in the arm by stray bullets while sitting on an MTA bus in Queens Thursday morning, according to the NYPD.

Police said it happened around 9 a.m. when the suspected shooter opened fire, letting off two rounds near the corner of Jamaica Avenue and 148th Street in Jamaica.

The gunman missed his intended target, but the bullets struck two man, ages 20 and 66, both in their left arms, as they rode on the southbound Q8 bus, authorities said.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The NYPD said suspect Melvin Adams, 44, attempted to flee but was apprehended by two officers at the scene.

The MTA said the bus was taken out of service due to the police investigation.

