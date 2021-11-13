2 shot during dispute at Queens bar; 19-year-old arrested: police

AUBURNDALE, Queens — Two men were shot after a dispute broke out at a Queens bar early Saturday

It happened at the Kloud Tequila Grill in the vicinity of Northern Boulevard and 192nd Street around 2:20 a.m., police said.

A dispute occurred at the bar and shots were fired, cops said.

A 35-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the back of his head and a 29-year-old man was shot in both legs, according to police.

Both men were taken to the hospital where police listed them in stable condition.

A 19-year-old suspect was arrested by police at the scene, authorities said. 

A handgun was recovered.

The cause of the dispute was not immediately disclosed.

