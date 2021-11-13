2 shot during dispute at Queens bar; 19-year-old arrested: police

AUBURNDALE, Queens — Two men were shot after a dispute broke out at a Queens bar early Saturday
It happened at the Kloud Tequila Grill in the vicinity of Northern Boulevard and 192nd Street around 2:20 a.m., police said.
A dispute occurred at the bar and shots were fired, cops said.
A 35-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the back of his head and a 29-year-old man was shot in both legs, according to police.
Both men were taken to the hospital where police listed them in stable condition.
A 19-year-old suspect was arrested by police at the scene, authorities said.
A handgun was recovered.
The cause of the dispute was not immediately disclosed.