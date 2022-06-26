JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — The mother of a 15-year-old boy who ran away from a Ridgewood treatment center with five other residents last week said he called home “because they hadn’t eaten in five days.”

Tiffany Johnson said her son and the only girl among the group asked to be picked up on Kent Avenue in Williamsburg this weekend, after they came back to the city from White Plains.

“He had ripped up clothes on,” the mother said. “I don’t know what happened to him on the streets.”

Johnson said she learned four other teens were still not accounted for, including Franklin Heredia, 14, of Staten Island, whose photo was released by the NYPD on Wednesday.

Franklin Heredia, 14, from Staten Island (Credit: NYPD)

“I just want the other kids to be found,” Tiffany Johnson said.

Johnson said her son revealed the six teens had gone to a house in White Plains this past week, so that would explain a sighting there near the Metro North station. The mother said someone in White Plains saw her son’s photo on pix11.com and asked him about it.

She said her son then decided to go back to Outreach House, the residential center in Ridgewood, Queens where he had been staying, but he and the 17-year-old girl got lost as they tried to make their way there.

Outreach House works with many adolescents, ages 12 to 18. Linda Ventura, a powerful voice for families in the treatment community, said Outreach has an excellent reputation.