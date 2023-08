QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two men have been arrested in Queens and face dozens of weapons charges.

After executing a search warrant, police confiscated a shotgun, several handguns and more than a thousand rounds of ammunition at the residences of the two defendants and a storage facility. An investigation began after law enforcement learned one of the men had purchased materials commonly used to create ghost guns.

Neither defendant holds a license to possess or own firearms in New York City.