QUEENS, NY. (PIX11) — Two people were stabbed in Queens Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident happened at 134th Avenue and Guy R Brewer Boulevard at around 7:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. A 74-year-old man was stabbed in the torso and a 41-year-old man was stabbed in the back, police said.

The men were taken to the hospital for treatment.

No other information was immediately available.

