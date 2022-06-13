NEW YORK (PIX11)– Two people were shot outside a lounge in Queens early Monday morning, police said.

One man was shot in the arm and a female was shot in the leg in front of 127-10 Liberty Avenue in Ozone Park at around 3:20 a.m., authorities said. Both victims were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition.

It is unclear what sparked the shooting. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).