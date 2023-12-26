QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two people were attacked with a hammer on a Queens street on Christmas Day, police said.

The incident happened near 37th Avenue and 93rd Street at around 5:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. A 23-year-old woman was hit in the head and a man, 29, suffered a back injury, officials said.

The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

It was unclear what prompted the attack.

There have been no arrests.

