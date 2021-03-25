ASTORIA, Queens — Police launched an investigation after the remains of two bodies were found overnight at a Queens NYCHA building, authorities said.

The NYPD said a 911 call came in around 12:25 a.m. Thursday for a “foul odor” inside 1-05 Astoria Blvd., a residential building that’s part of the Astoria Houses housing complex.

Upon arrival, responding officers discovered two partially decomposed bodies, police said.

EMS also responded and pronounced the two unidentified adults dead at the scene.

Police said the investigation was ongoing. The medical examiner will determine how the two people died.

