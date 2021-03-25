2 partially decomposed bodies found in Queens apartment building after complaints of a foul smell: police

Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.

ASTORIA, Queens — Police launched an investigation after the remains of two bodies were found overnight at a Queens NYCHA building, authorities said.

The NYPD said a 911 call came in around 12:25 a.m. Thursday for a “foul odor” inside 1-05 Astoria Blvd., a residential building that’s part of the Astoria Houses housing complex.

Upon arrival, responding officers discovered two partially decomposed bodies, police said.

EMS also responded and pronounced the two unidentified adults dead at the scene.

Police said the investigation was ongoing. The medical examiner will determine how the two people died.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

