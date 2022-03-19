SOUTH RICHMOND HILL, Queens (PIX11) — Two New York City corrections officers were shot while off duty inside a Queens bar early Saturday morning.
Surveillance video obtained by PIX11 News showed the moment a gunman opened fire. It happened at the Showtime Bar and Lounge in South Richmond Hill around 1:30 a.m. The gunman was involved in a dispute inside the bar and was escorted out by bouncers, investigators said. A short time later he returned and opened fire.
The 31-year-old male corrections officer was shot in the hand and the 32-year-old female officer in the leg. Both were hospitalized and are expected to survive. The officers were attending a party inside and weren’t the intended targets, sources said.
