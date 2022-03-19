SOUTH RICHMOND HILL, Queens (PIX11) — Two New York City corrections officers were shot while off duty inside a Queens bar early Saturday morning.

Surveillance video obtained by PIX11 News showed the moment a gunman opened fire. It happened at the Showtime Bar and Lounge in South Richmond Hill around 1:30 a.m. The gunman was involved in a dispute inside the bar and was escorted out by bouncers, investigators said. A short time later he returned and opened fire.

The 31-year-old male corrections officer was shot in the hand and the 32-year-old female officer in the leg. Both were hospitalized and are expected to survive. The officers were attending a party inside and weren’t the intended targets, sources said.

The NYPD provided this image of the suspect in the Showtime Bar and Lounge shooting. (NYPD)

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).