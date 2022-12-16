RICHMOND HILL, Queens (PIX11) – Two men were stabbed while standing outside a bank in Queens early Friday, police said.

The stabbings happened in front of a Chase Bank at 103-48 Lefferts Boulevard in Richmond Hill around 1:15 a.m., according to the NYPD.

A 26-year-old man and a 29-year-old man at the location were approached by three men, police said. One of the men stabbed the 26-year-old in the chest and the 29-year-old in the face.

The 26-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition. The 29-year-old man was hospitalized in stable condition, according to police.

Police didn’t specify a possible motive for the stabbings.

Suspect information wasn’t available. No arrests have been made.

