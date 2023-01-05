JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — Two men were stabbed inside a Jamaica subway station just hours into 2023, leaving one of them in critical condition, police said early Thursday.

The men walked into the Parsons Boulevard station on the E and F lines around 3:20 a.m. Sunday and were approached by a third man, according to authorities. A verbal dispute soon broke out between the three men, officials said.

As the argument escalated, the third man pulled out a knife and stabbed one of the victims in the abdomen and the other in the bicep, then ran out of the station, police said.

First responders rushed both victims to an area hospital. The man stabbed in the abdomen, 26, was listed in what authorities described as critical condition. The other victim, 28, has since been released from the hospital.

The assailant remained at large early Thursday. Investigators released a surveillance image of a suspect, who has a medium build, carried a tan backpack, and is believed to be between 30- and 40-years-old.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).