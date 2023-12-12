QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two men were shot to death on a Queens street Tuesday morning, police said.

A 32-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were each shot in the torso at the corner of 199th Street and Hollis Avenue in St. Albans at around 5 a.m., according to the NYPD. The victims were rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

It was unclear what prompted the shooting.

There have been no arrests. The investigation is ongoing.

