LAURELTON, Queens (PIX11) — Two men were shot near outside a banquet hall in Queens Monday morning, police said.

The victims, ages 35 and 25, were struck at 231-36 Merrick Blvd. in Laurelton at around 5 a.m., authorities said. They were transported to the hospital and expected to survive their injuries, police said.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction. No other information was immediately available.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

