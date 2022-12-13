QUEENS (PIX11) —Two men were indicted on charges in a connection with a Queens shooting that left one man dead and another injured, officials said Tuesday.

Dariel Herrera, 30, was charged with murder in the second degree, attempted murder in the second degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and assault in the second degree, authorities said. Zandrae Ennis, 22, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

“The only way to describe this incident is to say that it was as mindless and reckless as it was tragic,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “These arrests and indictments send the message that law enforcement will not put up with this kind of dangerous lawlessness.”

Herrera allegedly opened fire on a group of four people near 148th Avenue and 231st Street on Aug. 7, fatally striking Tysheem McDonald and injuring another man, officials said. Ennis, who was not struck, hopped into a Honda and allegedly fired several shots toward Herrera.

Police originally identified McDonald as being 18. Katz’ office said McDonald was 19.