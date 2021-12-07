2 kilos of fentanyl found inside SUV in Queens, DA says

QUEENS, N.Y. — Police arrested two men in Queens last week after they found 2 kilos — over 4 pounds — of the deadly drug fentanyl hidden in their SUV, District Attorney Melinda Katz announced on Tuesday.

Luis Navarro Gonzalez and Juan Esquer were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first, fifth and seventh degree and a traffic violation.

According to Katz, the pair was pulled over in Bayside on Dec. 1 after Navarro Gonzalez allegedly failed to signal on a turn near Northern Boulevard and 204th Street.

Police had a court-authorized search warrant for the vehicle, where they found the fentanyl folded in green saran wrap bricks hidden in the passenger’s side air bag, according to Katz’s office. A lab test confirmed the substance was fentanyl.

“Fentanyl has played a key role in the dramatic increase we’ve seen in fatal drug overdoses in Queens. It is a dangerous drug that must be kept off our streets,” Katz said in a statement on Tuesday.

Navarro Gonzalez, 26, of California, and Esquer, 48, of Mexico, were arraigned on Friday. They’re due back in court on Feb. 1, 2022. 

If convicted of the top charge, they each could face up to 20 years in prison. 

