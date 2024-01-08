JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) – Two people were killed in a fire at a home in Queens Monday evening, officials said.

The scene of a house fire in Jamaica, Queens on Jan. 8, 2024 (Credit: PIX11)

The fire happened at a home on 164th Street in Jamaica around 6 p.m., according to the FDNY. A man and a woman both died in the fire, officials said.

Citizen video showed smoke billowing from the home as firefighters worked to put it out. Flames spread to every level of the home, officials said.

The fire was brought under control after over an hour and a half, officials said. Much of the home was charred out after the flames were extinguished, a photo of the scene showed.

Only one firefighter suffered a minor injury, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Finn Hoogensen is a digital journalist who has covered local news for five years. He has been with PIX11 since 2022. See more of his work here.