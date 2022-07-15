A man and a woman were both shot in Far Rockaway, Queens, on July 15, 2022. (Credit: Citizen)

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) – Two people were shot in Queens Friday evening, including a woman who had two children with her when shots rang out, police said.

The shooting happened in Far Rockaway on Mott Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Someone opened fire from an SUV, hitting a 28-year-old woman in the chest and a 44-year-old man in the arm, NYPD officials said.

The woman had two children with her when the shooting happened, a 2-year-old in a stroller and a 5-year-old on foot. Neither child was injured in the shooting, police said.

Police were uncertain if the victims were the intended targets. Both were hospitalized in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made. The suspect vehicle, an Acura MDX, fled southbound on Mott Avenue after the shooting, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).