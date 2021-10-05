2 injured in Astoria shooting: NYPD

ASTORIA, Queens — Two people were shot in a Queens neighborhood Sunday, police said Tuesday.

It happened at about 3:50 a.m. on Steinway Street near 30th Avenue in Astoria, according to officials. One person fired shots multiple times.

Authorities said a 29-year-old man was shot in the back and a 22-year-old man was shot in the hip. Both were taken to a local hospital and were described as stable.

The suspect fled the scene southbound on Steinway Street, officials said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).