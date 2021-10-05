2 injured in Astoria shooting: NYPD

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ASTORIA, Queens — Two people were shot in a Queens neighborhood Sunday, police said Tuesday.

It happened at about 3:50 a.m. on Steinway Street near 30th Avenue in Astoria, according to officials. One person fired shots multiple times.

Authorities said a 29-year-old man was shot in the back and a 22-year-old man was shot in the hip. Both were taken to a local hospital and were described as stable.

The suspect fled the scene southbound on Steinway Street, officials said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queens Videos

Netflix nabs show about nothing

Inside racial disparities in health care

Innovative redesign helps reduce flooding

Queens community pays tribute to crash victim

More Queens

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter