Two people were pronounced dead after they were pulled from the water at Rockaway Park in Queens on June 17, 2022. (Courtesy: Citizen)

ROCKAWAY PARK, Queens (PIX11) – Two people were pronounced dead after they were pulled from the water at a beach in Queens Friday, authorities said.

Rescue teams responded to the waters near Rockaway Park after an emergency call came in around 6 p.m.

A 16-year-old girl was pulled from the water near Beach 108th Street. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition but later died, NYPD officials said.

A man between 18 to 20 years old was pulled from the water near Beach 98th Street, officials said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Authorities haven’t said what led to both of their deaths.

Just a week ago, two teens died after they were pulled underwater off the coast of the Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge in Queens.