FDNY firefighters battled a fire that spread to multiple homes in the South Ozone Park area of Queens on June, 17, 2022. (Image courtesy: FDNY)

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11) – Two people are dead and one person is missing after a fire spread to multiple homes in Queens Friday afternoon.

The 5-alarm fire started in the South Ozone Park area on 125th Street around 2:13 p.m., FDNY officials said. When firefighters arrived, a home was fully engulfed in flames and smoke.

Firefighters found two residents of a basement apartment dead at the scene, and a third resident of the basement apartment is unaccounted for, officials said.

The fire spread to four other homes before firefighters got it under control. In total, 15 people were displaced from their homes. The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

Several FDNY members suffered injuries battling the fire, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.