QUEENS (PIX11) — Two men were seriously injured after crashing their dirt bike into an FDNY ambulance in Queens Saturday night, police said.

The drivers were speeding on a dirt bike in Jackson Heights around 1:20 a.m. when they crashed into the rear side of an ambulance at the intersection of 80th St. and 34th Ave., according to the NYPD.

The riders were thrown off their vehicle and were rushed to Elmhurst Hospital in what authorities described as critical condition.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.