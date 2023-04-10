ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — Two children were killed in a fire at a Queens home that was caused by an e-bike battery Monday afternoon, officials said.

The fire happened at an apartment on 46th Street in Astoria just after 2 p.m., according to the FDNY. The fire started on the first-floor vestibule and traveled up the stairs of the building.

A father and his five children were in their home on the second floor at the time of the fire, officials said. Two of the children died. The rest of the family was able to escape out the windows.

A lithium-ion battery from an e-bike sparked the fire, officials said.

“The way these fires occur, it’s like an explosion of fire. These occupants had very little chance of escaping,” FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens said. “We’ve been talking about this now for a couple of years and how dangerous it is to have these devices, especially if you keep them in your home, to store them anywhere near your exit.”

The fire is the 59th of the year caused by a lithium-ion battery in New York City, according to Dan Flynn, FDNY’s chief fire marshal. Five people died from these fires so far in 2023, which is already close to tying the six fatalities that occurred all last year.

Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh released the following statement about the Queens fire.

“The horrific fire that resulted in the death of two young people Monday afternoon is a stark reminder of the importance of an issue the FDNY has been talking about for some time: education and awareness around lithium-ion batteries. We know people have e-bikes and similar micro-mobility devices, and we are imploring users to follow all manufacturer safety guidelines and recommendations. We are also calling on our federal, state and local partners to move quickly on regulations that will help ensure tragedies like today’s fire are prevented. We are heartbroken for the family of these victims.”

