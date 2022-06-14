ELMHURST, Queens (PIX11)– Two men are charged with attempted murder for allegedly robbing an elderly woman and stabbing two men who intervened during an attack in Queens a few months ago, authorities said Tuesday.

Supreme Gooding, 18, and Robert Whack, 30, tried to steal a 61-year-old woman’s purse while she was walking on Baxter Avenue and Judge Street in Elmhurst on March 26 at around 8:45 p.m., police said. People who saw the incident yelled for help and a nearby pizzeria owner and his son rushed to the woman’s aid.

The 68-year-old business owner was stabbed nine times in the chest and back and suffered a collapsed lung, prosecutors said. His son was also stabbed in the back and sustained a collapsed lung. The woman was stabbed once in the back, officials said.

Police caught the suspects shortly after the attack and recovered a knife from Whack’s jacket pocket along with 39 glassine envelopes of heroin, authorities said.

In another incident, Gooding and Whack are also accused of stealing a woman’s pocketbook while she entered an apartment building on 64th Street on March 16 at around 5:35 p.m., authorities said. The suspects were caught on surveillance video running down the block with the woman’s bag, officials said.

The defendants also face robbery and assault charges.



