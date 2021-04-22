2 babies found dead in Queens NYCHA development, police say

A close-up photo of police lights by night

WOODSIDE, Queens — Two babies were found dead inside a Queens New York City Housing Authority development on Thursday, police said.

Officers responded to a call at the Woodside Houses on 51st Street around 3:30 p.m.

Officials have not yet shared additional information, but the NYPD plans to share details later on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

