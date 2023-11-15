QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 19-year-old was found bleeding from his head on an E train Tuesday night, police said.

The teen was found unconscious and unresponsive at the Sutphin Boulevard station around 9 p.m., according to the NYPD. First responders rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said the 19-year-old was riding between train cars when he suffered the head injury. It’s unclear why the victim was riding between the cars.

The Medical Examiner is working to determine how the teen died.

