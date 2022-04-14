RICHMOND HILL, Queens (PIX11) – A 19-year-old Brooklyn man was arrested Thursday, charged with assaulting a 70-year-old Sikh man visiting New York City.

Vernon Douglas is charged with hate crime assault, robbery and aggravated harassment, the NYPD said. Douglas allegedly attacked Nirmal Singh as he walked in the Richmond Hill neighborhood in Queens on April 3. Singh suffered a broken nose and bruising from the assault.

Singh had only been in New York City for two weeks when he was attacked. He is in the United States on a visitor visa, temporarily staying at the Sikh Cultural Society in Queens. He was attacked just two blocks from the temple.

The South Asian community was outraged in the wake of the attack and called on police and elected officials to do more for their community.

Hate crimes are up in New York City overall this year compared to last. There have been 182 incidents so far this year, compared to 93 in the same time period in 2021, according to police.

PIX11’s Jennifer Bisram contributed to this report.