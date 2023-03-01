QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — More than 185 restaurants in Queens are taking part in a month-long initiative to help raise money to fight hunger throughout the borough.

The nonprofit Queens Together is organizing the month-long initiative called Eats in Queens Restaurant Month, which runs until the end of March.

People who donate $25 or more to Queens Together will receive a discount pass to use at the 185+ participating restaurants during Eats in Queens Restaurant Month. The money raised will help supply local pantries with food to feed thousands of families.

Queens Together is run by Jonathan Forgash, who said Eats in Queens Restaurant Month is a delicious way to support a great cause.

Keica Edwards is the director of the First Baptist Church in East Elmhurst and will benefit from the program. Her church is on the frontlines of what she described as a hunger crisis. Edwards runs a pantry that started feeding 300 families a month but is now feeding about 2,000.

Loycent Gordon is the owner of Neir’s Tavern, which is among the dozens of restaurants taking part in Eats in Queens Restaurant Month. Gordon said the initiative will help bring in business and support the community he loves.

If you want to support Queens Together and Eats in Queens Restaurant Month, visit this website.