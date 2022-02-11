18-year-old shot and killed in Jackson Heights: NYPD

Police on the scene in Jackson Heights, Queens after an 18-year-old was fatally shot on Feb. 10, 2022, according to the NYPD. (PIX11 News)

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) — A teenager in Queens became one of the latest victims of gun violence in New York City on Thursday evening, according to the NYPD.

Police said officers responded just after 6:30 p.m. to a 911 call reporting a male shot inside a home on 74th Street, between 30th and 31st avenues in the Jackson Heights section. Upon arrival, responding officers determined an 18-year-old victim had been shot in the torso.

The teen had been taken to a nearby hospital by private means, where he was subsequently pronounced dead, authorities said. The young victim’s identity had not been released, as of Friday morning.

Police said their investigation was on going and no arrests had been made, as of early Friday.

It was unknown what led to the fatal shooting, one of the latest as gun violence continues to plague the city.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).