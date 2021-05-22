18-year-old shot in the throat in Far Rockaway, Queens: NYPD

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — An 18-year-old was shot in the throat in Queens late Friday night, police said.

Officers were called to Beach 30th Street and Seagirt Boulevard for reports of a shooting around 9:40 p.m.

Joel Lambert, who lived right around the corner, was found in the street with a gunshot wound to his throat, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests had been made, as of Saturday afternoon.

The city continues to see a spike in shootings this year. As of Friday, police reported at least 512 shootings in 2021 — up from 288 shootings reported in the same time period in 2020.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).