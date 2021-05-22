18-year-old shot in the throat in Far Rockaway, Queens: NYPD

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police lights on top of a patrol car

Emergency vehicle lighting

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — An 18-year-old was shot in the throat in Queens late Friday night, police said.

Officers were called to Beach 30th Street and Seagirt Boulevard for reports of a shooting around 9:40 p.m.

Joel Lambert, who lived right around the corner, was found in the street with a gunshot wound to his throat, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests had been made, as of Saturday afternoon.

The city continues to see a spike in shootings this year. As of Friday, police reported at least 512 shootings in 2021 — up from 288 shootings reported in the same time period in 2020. 

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queens Videos

More than 20 vehicles vandalized in Astoria, Woodside

Father, 8-year-old son among 3 wounded in drive-by shooting in Queens: police

Mayor promises to finish safety improvements and bike lane on Queens Boulevard

Surrogate Sister: Woman helps sibling with major medical feats

NYPD officers arrested in alleged bribery scheme

Astoria mom needs 89-year-old grandfather's help to clean up flooding mess

More Queens

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter