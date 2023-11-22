QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 17-yead-old straphanger was strangled aboard a subway train in Queens this month, police told PIX11 News on Wednesday.

The subway rider was on the northbound A train at Far Rockaway-Mott Av station on Nov. 9 around 3:50 p.m., according to the NYPD. The suspect got into a heated argument with the teen before choking the victim until he passed out, authorities said.

First responders transported the victim to a hospital for treatment, police said.

