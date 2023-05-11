A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition after being shot in the head in Queens on Wednesday, police said. (CITIZEN)

QUEENS (PIX11) — A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition after being shot in the head in Queens on Wednesday, police said.

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. on Lucas Street near 121st Avenue in the St. Albans section, according to the NYPD. First responders transported the victim to a local area hospital.

Law enforcement sources told PIX11 News that the teen was not the intended target.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).