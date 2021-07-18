16-year-old boy shot in Queens latest teen injured by gun violence in NYC

JAMAICA, Queens — A 16-year-old boy was shot in Queens on Sunday amid a spate in shootings involving teens.

The victim was shot in the leg on Merrick Boulevard on Sunday around 2:20 p.m., police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment

Officials have not yet released any details on the shooter.

On July 11, a 19-year-old victim was killed in Queens. He was found on Quencer Road, unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to his left thigh, officials said. The teen was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Later that same day, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the right thigh on Pitkin Avenue in Brownsville by a gunman who fled the scene, police said. The teen, who was not cooperative with officers, was likely targeted, sources said.

Also that day, a 13-year-old boy was killed in a gang-related shooting in the Bronx. Jaryan Elliot was on East 187th Street near Prospect Avenue when a gunman got out of a car and shot the teen twice: once in the chest and once in the ankle, officials said.

A 17-year-old boy was injured in a July 12 Bronx shooting.

Police just arrested two teens in a Bronx shooting that left another 16-year-old boy dead.

High-ranking NYPD officers recently connected teens to a “gang war.”

“This is really bothering me with these kids. This is what keeps me up — it kept me up last night,” said NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea on NY1. “What are we going to do about this? And I think everyone should be talking about it.”

There have been more than 830 shootings in New York City so far this year with more than 970 victims, according to NYPD data.