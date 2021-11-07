15-year-old girl missing in Queens

Jaeleen Easington (NYPD)

ST. ALBANS, Queens — A 15-year-old girl went missing in Queens, police said Sunday

Jaeleen Easington was last seen at her Farmers Boulevard home near 119th Drive on Wednesday night, officials said.

Easington is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt and red leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

